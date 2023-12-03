UN moves Global Peacekeeping Conference to Accra

General News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

The United Nations has chosen Accra, Ghana, as the venue for the upcoming UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference, marking the first time the event is hosted on the African continent.



Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul shared details during a press briefing on Sunday, November 3, 2023, underscoring the significance of this global conference set to take place on December 5 and 6.



"The decision to move the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference to Accra is a testament to Ghana's growing role in international peacekeeping efforts," stated Minister Nitiwul.



Ghana, currently serving as the chair of the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping, will welcome Foreign and Defense Ministers, Heads of International Organizations, Academia, Social Partners, Civil Society Organizations, and Journalists from across the globe. Nitiwul noted that the conference, second only to the yearly General Assembly meeting in New York, is a pivotal event for the United Nations.



With an expected attendance of 80 to 100 member states and over 600 registered delegates, the conference will delve into critical themes such as the role of women in peacekeeping, the protection of civilians, the mental health of peacekeepers, safety and security, and strategic communications.



"As a country that has surpassed UN targets for the inclusion of women in peacekeeping operations, Ghana is honoured to initiate further discussions on this vital issue," emphasized Minister Nitiwul.



The two-day event will kick off with a welcome reception at the Accra International Conference Centre, featuring side meetings on "women in peacekeeping" and "environmental aspects of peacekeeping," organized in collaboration with Sweden and the US, respectively.



On the second day, His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic will address the main conference, followed by panel sessions on the selected themes. A digital exhibition highlighting Africa's role in the UN Peacekeeping Enterprise will be a prominent feature.



This Minister Nitiwul expressed Ghana's commitment to leveraging the conference as an opportunity to establish bilateral and multilateral partnerships. He concluded by emphasizing the critical importance of the conference, not only to Ghana but to the entire African continent.