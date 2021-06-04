You are here: HomeNews2021 06 04Article 1279033

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: dailymailgh.com

UN mounts pressure on Ghana to release 21 LGBTQ+ activists

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

File photo: LGBTQ+ colors File photo: LGBTQ+ colors

The UN human rights experts on Friday condemned the arrest and alleged arbitrary detention of 21 people defending the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender diverse (LGBT) community.

On 20 May 2021, Ghanaian police arrested 21 human rights defenders (16 women and five men) who were conducting paralegal training for the protection of the human rights of sexual minorities in Ho, Ghana. They were remanded in police custody by the Ho Circuit Court and charged with unlawful assembly.

“We are deeply concerned by the arrests of the human rights defenders. All evidence available to us points to the fact that they were detained while they were peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association,” said the experts.

“Human rights defenders play a key role in protecting vulnerable groups from violence and discrimination and empowering them to claim their human rights. Ghana should ensure that no one is criminalized for defending the fundamental rights of LGBT people.”

The experts also pointed out that the root of the arrests allegedly lies in the criminalization of consensual same-sex conduct. In Ghana, same-sex sexual activity falls under the definition of “unnatural carnal knowledge”, under section 104 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, which imposed a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment.

“Detention on discriminatory grounds, including for combating violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, is arbitrary by its own nature and violates international human rights law. The Government of Ghana must release them immediately and unconditionally,” the experts said.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

GFA Executive Council Member, Dr Randy Abbey

Black Stars asst coach: Akonnor did not submit Laryea Kingston’s name – Randy Abbey

Business

According to the commission, they know cost of living is going up

6 percent increase in wages inadequate but bear with us – FWSC

Entertainment

Buddy Roro is a popular music producer

Buddy Roro recounts how he had a close shave with death on several occasions

Africa

General Katumba with his deceased daughter Brenda | FILE PHOTO

Uganda minister's slain daughter to be buried in wedding gown

Opinions

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister for Justice

Rasta students vs. Achimota: AG’s argument on capacity 'simplistic and unattractive'