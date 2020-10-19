General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Class FM

UN lauds Ghana for progress made on SDGs

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Charles Owuredu, Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul with UN officials

The United Nations (UN) has commended the government of Ghana for the strives gained in working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Speaking at the 75 anniversary of the UN today, Monday, 19 October 2020, at the Accra International Conference Centre, UN resident coordinator Charles Abani lauded Ghana's effort in promoting multilateralism.



He noted that the country remains in the top 10 when it comes to the supply of security forces for peacekeeping missions with over 3000 personnel serving in eight missions across the world.



He added that the human capital investment is no less impressive, with Ghanaians serving in the UN, notably former two-time Secretary-General, Kofi Annan while the current President of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is co-chair of the UNSG’s Eminent Group of SDG Advocates.



Mr Abani further indicated that “the United Nations is proud of the progress made in Ghana and commends Ghana for its pioneering and other related work on the SDGs which provides a springboard for further progress” while adding that “even in the midst of COVID, the High-Level Ministerial Group on the SDGs has not relented, implementing the SDG Financing Fair and exploring roadmaps for investment”.



For his part, a Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional integration, Charles Owuredu stated that “United Nations has achieved remarkable successes in the 75 years of its existence”.



He also added that this anniversary is a time for introspection and sober reflection on the capacity of the UN to provide solutions to the current challenges of the world.



“There is the need for all Member States to recommit to the United Nations and to pursue measures to heal fractures that threaten the multilateral system and undermine our collective efforts towards the attainment of the SDGs. We have the chance to re-energise and deepen international cooperation to ensure that our world recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and builds back better and stronger for the achievement of the future we want,” he said.





