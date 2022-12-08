UN SDGs Award recognizes Ghanaian doctor impacting healthcare provision in West Africa

Diasporia News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the words of the organisers of the UN SDGs Awards, the work of Dr. Abdul Razak Toure have been of high standards and excellent, and for which reason he was nominated for the recognition.



According to the UNAU Diamonds Pageant, organisers of the awards, the work of the Nigerian-based Ghanaian doctor continues to be an inspiration for many.



“Sir, you were nominated by Warrant Officer (Ambassador) Akor Esther Rtd and supported by a large number of people for setting high standards of excellence and contributing in ways that inspire us all and you have been carefully selected to receive the United Nations SDGs Excellence Award as BEST CUPPING THERAPIST OF THE YEAR (HIJAMA) for your distinctive commitments to medical practice, outstanding achievements in Hijamah cupping therapy and service to humanity.



“Being chosen to receive such high-profile award is a great honor and we hope you feel very proud of the impact you are making in our nation,” a statement announcing his nomination said.



Upon receiving his award, Dr. Abdul Razak Toure described this latest recognition as an affirmation of his immense contributions to the growth of the health sector of West Africa.



He made the comments after he received a UN SDGs Leadership Excellence Award.



The award named Dr. Abdul Razak Toure as the Best Hajimah Cupping Therapist of the Year 2022.



Speaking to GhanaWeb about this recognition, Dr. Razak Toure said that he owes the recognition to the hard work that his staff have continued to put in his overall work.



“All praise and gratitude go to Allah, the most beneficent and the most merciful. I begin by extending my deepest gratitude to my parents for setting me on the path of knowledge and praying and beseeching the blessings of Allah for my preoccupations. May Allah bless them.



“I dedicate this UN SDGs Leadership Excellence Award to all staff of Global Call Hijama Medical Centre and Hijrah Television for their support and contributions,” he said.







