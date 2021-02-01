General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

UN Peace Ambassador praises Akufo-Addo for free coronavirus test policy in Ghana

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The United Nations (UN) Peace Ambassador to Ghana, Bishop Samuel Owusu has expressed gratitude to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the decision to allow free COVID-19 testing for Ghanaians.



It will be recalled that on 18th January, 2021, the UN Peace Ambassador issued a press statement in which an appealed to government to consider free COVID-19 testing of Ghanaians as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease was made.



Ghana is experiencing an upsurge in spread of COVID-19 and deaths caused by complications associated with COVID-19 infections.



This is in contrast to the situation last year when Ghana was recommended by the international community because of the measures put in place in handling the spread of the novel virus which is causing havoc across the world.



As part of measures to fight the second wave of COVID-19 menace, President Akufo Addo announced in televised address on update number 23 on 31st January 2021 about the free COVID-19 testing in all government health facilities across the country for every Ghanaian.



According to the UN Peace Ambassador, making Covid-19 test free for all Ghanaians is one of the good measures to fight against the spread of the coronavirus.



Dr. Samuel Owusu has said this will help the contact tracing team and stop the spread of the covid in the country to decrease the active number of the cases to zero.



He advice Ghanaians to adhere to Safety Protocols of the covid-19 such as, social distance, wearing of nose masks and washing hands with soap under running water.



