General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: 3 News

UN Peace Ambassador briefed on election 2020 preparations

File photo: The entire team comprising of Eight (8) executive members

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has organized a day training programme for the United Nations Peace Ambassador Dr. Bishop Sam Owusu and his team of observers ahead of the December 7 elections.



The training was to afford the team lessons on how the EC is going to conduct the elections.



The training programme was led by the training directorate of the EC headed by Mr. Maxwell Boadi.



The entire team comprising of Eight (8) executive members includes, Dr. Bishop Sam Owusu (His Eminent Peace Ambassador). Rev. Joy Owusu, Rev. Pastor Thomas Asante, Daniel Quaye, Bishop Asante, Solomon Boakye, Elder Bentsil and Theophilus Owusu-Sekyere were taken through a two hour section from 9:30 am.



Mr. Maxwell Boadu took them through election observation and election procedures.



He also took the team through the voting procedures which starts from verification to casting of one’s ballot.



He advised the team to stick to rules of engagement as observers so as to prevent any unforeseen circumstances while on grounds.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.