UN: Akufo-Addo launches Ghana’s campaign for Non-Permanent seat on Security Council

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially launched Ghana’s campaign for a Non-Permanent Seat on the UN Security Council.



Ghana has held a seat on the United Nations Security Council on three separate occasions. Its first time was during the 1962-1963 term, the second came after two decades later for the 1986-1987 term, and then for the third time from 2006-2007.



Speaking at a virtual reception to launch the country’s bid for reelection, Ghana’s Foreign minister Shirley Botchwey noted that Ghana’s role is pivotal to ensuring peace in Africa while reiterating Ghana’s commitment to collaborating with the United Nations and all its Member States to address global challenges.



“We will work with each Member State on the Security Council to ensure that the world will not only build back better after this COVID-19 pandemic, but ensure that peace and security will be enhanced for humanity in the face of current and future global challenges. That is why Ghana has chosen ‘Enhancing Global Peace and Security for Sustainable and Inclusive Development’ as its theme during her tenure on the United Nations Security Council. This theme, we believe, encompasses and addresses the various complexities of international peace and security” she said.



For his part, President Akufo-Addo indicated that “with a greater percentage of the agenda of the Security Council being focused on Africa, Ghana’s experience and pedigree in peace and security on the continent makes her particularly well placed to provide insights on the range of critical issues of concern to the Council”.



He added that Ghana’s continuous leadership in regional security and interventions in West Africa have resulted in the resolution of various political impasses in some countries in the region, including in Togo, Ivory Coast and in recent times in Mali.



The President also touched on the regional effort of ECOWAS under his chairmanship which pushed for a peaceful conduct of elections in Benin, on 11th April 2021.



Ghana is hopeful that it will secure enough votes to occupy the non-permanent seat which is due for June this year.