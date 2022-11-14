UMaT qualifies for semifinals of Ghana Gas Tertiary Edition Challenge Quiz

Regional News of Monday, 14 November 2022

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, has qualified for the semi-finals stage of the Tertiary Edition of the Gas Challenge Quiz Competition organised by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).



UMaT emerged as winners for the zone three edition of the quiz, which was held at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.



UMaT amassed 55 points against 52 points and 51 points for the University of Energy and Natural Resources and Kumasi Technical University KsTU, respectively.



About GNGC Gas Challenge



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng at the sidelines of the event, a Senior Research Officer at GNGC, Harrison Seth Kwabena Ayim, said the Ghana National Gas Company initiated the quiz competition three years ago to create a common platform for relevant industry players and engineering students in Ghanaian tertiary institutions to share important ideas on the gas industry.



"The Gas Challenge ", aims at creating the avenue for capacity building in ensuring that future generations are well thought to take over the gas industry."



"We as a company are very proud to use this competition as a major tool to educate stakeholders on issues of natural gas commercialisation, its safety, and utilisation", he said.



The 2022 Edition of the Quiz



Mr. Seth Ayim said the 2022 edition of the competition is being organised under the theme "Embracing the future together: the indispensable role of Gas in Facilitating socio-economic growth and development" has 12 tertiary institutions participating.



The competition, he noted, was divided into four groups, each containing three schools.



The first group has All Nations University, Takoradi Technical University, and the University of Cape Coast.



Group two also has the University of Ghana, Ghana Communication Technology University, and Tamale Technical University.



Group three will see the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST, Ho Technical University, and Regional Maritime University.



UMAT, Kumasi Technical University, and the University of Energy and Natural Resources competed in the fourth group.



The Grand Finale is expected to take place on Thursday, December 8 2022, in Accra.