General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: Class FM

UMaT Finance Director surcharged GH¢8,500 by PAC

University of Mines and Technology building

Director of Finance at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Jonathan Sakoe has been surcharged by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to refund an amount GH¢8,555.50 as unretired impress in the acquisition of lands and buildings by the school.



The amount of GH¢18,777.50 was allocated a consultant, Clement Aboagye Laryea as part of fees charged for the processing of documents, ground rent of the building and a GRA stamp.



However, work done in respect of this amounted to GH¢10,222.50 living a balance of over GH¢8,555.50



The Director of Finance who failed to provide reasons as to why he failed to retrieve the amount from the consultant was charged by Chairman of the committee, James Avedzi Klutse upon recommendations of the auditors to refund the money from his personal account.



This happened at the PAC sitting today, Thursday, September 3, 2020.

