UMI Foundation celebrates International Women’s Day with 'A Lady with a Dream Conference'

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In celebration of Women’s History Month, UMI Foundation, a non-profit organization focusing on inspiring people to help their communities through impactful and sustainable initiatives, will on March 23rd 2024, organise an all-women conference dubbed “A Lady with a Dream Conference."



Themed “Unlocking Possibilities: Empowering Women for Excellence and Impact” the conference with support from Beyond the Return and Year of Return, seeks to equip women with the necessary tools and knowledge to achieve their professional aspirations while celebrating women’s achievements, promoting gender equality, and highlighting the importance of empowering women in all aspects of life.

With a focus on empowerment and personal growth, the conference also aims to provide a platform for women to gain valuable insights, network with like-minded professionals, and receive mentoring opportunities from accomplished individuals.



In attendance will be Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr Louisa Satekla, a Dental Surgeon; Dr Yaa Owusu-Baah-Obstetrician/Gynecologist; Ms Abena Sekyiama, Founder of Clean Eats; Madam Abena Duffuor- Founder of Hatbox; Madam Christiana Dankwah of Foodbank Ghana; Madam Eugenia Okyere, Head of Research and Business Development Division of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC); and Ms Annabelle Mckenzie, Director, ‘Beyond The Return’ Secretariat.



The rest are Mrs Ivy Heward-Mills, the Director of the Centre for International Education and Collaboration of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Madam Colette Amaeshi, the Managing Director of Pulse Ghana; Madam Dela Koba Abah, a Senior Project Manager for Fintech at Ecobank Ghana; Madam Estelle Asare, Head of Digital Transformation, at Stanbic Bank; Madam Abokuma Ellis of Purple Twirl; and Madam Jannice Tagoe, an award-winning brand development consultant, public speaker, advocate for women's development, and an entrepreneur.



Throwing some highlights on the upcoming conference, the Founder of UMI Foundation, Ms Marina Lamptey, said the conference will be looking at six priority sectors namely, professional services, creative industries, beauty and fashion, entrepreneurship, business and real estate, technology and innovation, and agriculture, food, and agribusiness.



These priority sectors, according to Ms Lamptey, are to address the specific needs and challenges faced by women in the early to mid-stages of their careers.

“By bringing together a diverse group of successful professionals and thought leaders, the conference aims to provide guidance, inspiration, and practical strategies to help women overcome barriers and excel in their chosen fields,” she added.



Ms Lamptey further said the conference will provide mentoring opportunities through designated sessions where attendees can connect with experienced professionals, seek guidance, and receive personalized advice adding, “Mentoring relationships established during the conference can extend beyond the event, enabling ongoing support and mentorship.”