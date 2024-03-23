UMAT celebrates World Water Day with WRC, Ankobra Basin Secretariat

Regional News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

For the past 2 years, the Faculty of Geosciences and Environmental Studies of UMaT-Tarkwa together with the Ankobra Basin Secretariat of Water Resources Commission have been organizing a series of events to mark the celebration.



Under the global theme for World Water Day 2024, 'Leveraging on Water for Peace', several activities were organized as part of the celebration. Among them were a training program for stakeholders in local mining communities and a Quiz Competition in UMaT.



Recognizing the key role that local communities play in the sustainability of water, the training program sought to enlighten local community members on water-related issues and empower them as agents of change. The program brought together over 300 participants from catchment areas of AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Ltd, Goldfields Ghana Ltd, Tarkwa and Damang, Ghana Manganese Company, and Golden Star Wassa Ltd.



Also in attendance were participants from the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly (TNMA). Participants were taken through several topics including sources of water; water-related laws and policies; climate change and water-related issues; Water Infrastructure Management; and Water Quality Assessment and treatment.



The Quiz competition was also organized between Departments in the Faculty to educate the general public on water issues. Climaxing this year’s activities, a Stakeholders Durbar was organized on 22nd March 2024 at the UMaT Waterfall.



The durbar brought together stakeholders in the water sector including mining firms, industry regulators, members of the University community, and traditional and religious leaders. Present were representatives from the Minerals Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Forestry Commission.



Delivering a keynote address, Assoc. Prof Anthony Ewusi, Dean of Faculty of Geosciences and Environmental Studies touched on several issues related to water resource management. He explained that noted that water is essential in the life of every living thing, hence the need to take very good care of it.



Mr Acquah-Swanzy Francis, the Basin Officer of the Water Resources Commission, Ankobra Basin also used the occasion to highlight the state of water bodies in the country.



“Exploring the diverse sources of water is essential since water plays a pivotal role in sustaining life on our planet and supporting various activities such as agriculture, industry, and domestic use. We are fortunate to have access to various sources of water, including rivers, lakes, groundwater, and rainfall. However, it is essential to manage these resources sustainably to ensure their availability for future generations and to prevent conflicts over water scarcity,” he said.



Organized at the UMaT Waterfall, the only one of such in the Western Region, the event equally provided a refreshing experience for members of the University Community and the general public.