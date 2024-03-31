UK student nurse drowns in Ghana during midnight swim

General News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Millie Ann Gentry, a 19-year-old British student who was a volunteer at a hospital in Ghana, has been reported dead after going for a midnight swim during her time in Ghana.



Reports from the Dailymail UK indicate that Gentry, who was only around two weeks into her month-long student placement as a volunteer, went for a midnight swim with her friends and hit her head in the water leading to her death.



The deceased who is from Gomersal in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, had lodged with her friend, Erin Byrnes, from Halifax at Busua beach resort.



On the night of the incident, the pair decided to go for a swim in the sea along with their friend Lewis Mallinson, just after midnight, after a few drinks at a pool bar. They returned to their room because of a 10 pm curfew, but they went out for the swim at around 12.30 am.



Sadly, Millie Ann Gentry was pronounced dead on March 17 last year, according to the report by Dailymail UK.



Recounting the sequence of events, Byrnes, a friend to the deceased in a statement narrated that, the wave had pulled all of them in when they were swimming. She tried to keep her friend afloat and shouted for help, but she could see she had drowned. She [Byrnes] was rescued from the sea as a search party kept searching for Gentry.



Miss Byrnes was rescued after around half an hour and Gentry's body was recovered four hours later. Their friend Mallinson, also a volunteer, said they had been in the water for about fifteen (15) minutes while the waves and current were strong. They had been helped by around thirty (30) locals in rescuing the young women.



A post-mortem examination revealed that Millie Ann Gentry had drowned and had a head injury inflicted on her while in the sea.



EAN/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.