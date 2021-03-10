General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: 3 News

UK’s Minister of Armed Forces visits Ghana as part of regional tour

UK’s Minister of Armed Forces Mr James Heappey (L)

The UK’s Minister of Armed Forces Mr James Heappey arrived in Accra on Tuesday 9th March 2021 for a three day visit to Ghana.



Mr Heappey’s visit forms part of a short tour of the West African region.



Touching down Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said: “Ghana is a vital security partner and the UK greatly values our relationship. It is also a beacon of stability in West Africa and there is so much which our two countries share – from values like promoting democracy and multilateralism, to tackling threats like terrorism, extremism and organised crime.



“That is why it is crucial that we continue to work together hand-in-hand to tackle these problems and defend our way of life, and the UK looks forward to expanding and deepening our cooperation going forward.”

The long-term stability of the Sahel continues to be a focus for the UK government and to highlight the UK’s commitment to the UK-Ghana security partnership Minister Heappey will meet His Excellency Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Honourable Minister for National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah and the Honourable Minister for Defence Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul.



They will discuss regional security issues affecting Ghana including piracy, illegal smuggling, and threats to the country’s Northern border.



British High Commissioner to Ghana Iain Walker said: “Ghana remains one of the UK’s closest security allies in West Africa and despite COVID-19 the country’s focus on peace and security has only strengthened.



“Minister Heappey visit comes as our nations work together to deliver counter-terrorism training and explosive hazard awareness Instructor training. It is examples like this that show the strength and longevity of our security partnership, ensuring that Ghana remains a centre of peace and security across the region.”



During his visit Minister Heappey will also lay a wreath in memory of the fallen at the Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG) Headquarters. He will also meet Commonwealth veterans who have already received the COVAX COVID-19 vaccine and hear their experience of being some of the first in Ghana to receive the vaccine.