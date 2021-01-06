General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

UK’s Minister for Africa to attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration – Ayokor Botchwey

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey with some of the delegates

The Head of the Inauguration Committee supervising the second investiture of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has revealed that the UK Minister for Africa is among a list of foreign dignitaries to attend the event.



The Foreign Affairs Minister revealed this at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.



She further revealed that Presidents of countries including Nigeria, Gambia, India, and France would be represented by their Foreign Ministers at the event.



“So far we have several Heads of States and governments who have accepted or who are going to be part of the ceremony,” Ms Botchwey said.



“Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, Chad, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Guinea, Togo, Niger, and the other countries that will be represented, such as the Gambia and Nigeria by the Foreign Ministers.”



“We’ll have the Foreign Minister of India, the Foreign Minister of France, Foreign Minister of Rwanda, Foreign Minister of Gabon, we also have the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Gambia, we have the UK Minister for Africa.



“We have the US Special Envoy for the Sahel, of course, we have the President of ECOWA Commission, and we also have the Chairperson of the AU Commission.



“We have representatives of the Conservative Party from the United Kingdom, and we have representatives of the CDU and allied parties from Germany, so far these are the confirmations we have”.



The event will take place in Parliament on Thursday January 7.





