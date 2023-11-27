UK police release CCTV footage of how a Ghanaian student was stabbed to death by 2 Nigerians

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

A 19-year-old Nigerian, Ogechi Eke, has reportedly been found guilty of the murder of a 19-year-old Ghanaian student of the University of Northampton by the name Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred.



According to a report by northants.police.uk, Ogechi Eke and his accomplice Melvin Lebaga-Idubor stabbed Osei-Poku two times in an altercation over a large quantity of cannabis on April 24, 2023.



The report indicated that the two Nigerians went to a flat at the university to meet the victim after they told him that they wanted to buy the drugs from him.



But after they met at the flat, Eke and Lebage-Idubor decided to steal the drugs and warn him (Osei-Poku) not to be selling at his corner.



This led to a fight and an eye-witness is reported to have heard Lebage-Idubor saying, “This is my strip. What are you doing strutting drugs around here? Our line is here.”



Lebage-Idubor managed to snatch the drugs from the victim's hand and walked off the campus with Eke.



The late Osei-Poku then persued them to get his drug back, but an altercation ensued, which led to Lebaga-Idubor stabbing him twice on the New South Bridge Road.



Osei-Poku, according to the report, died at the scene of the altercation despite the best efforts of paramedics to keep him alive.



A compilation of CCTV footage of the incident was released by Northamptonshire Police where the victim could be seen following the two accused persons on the street.



The two Nigerians could seen in the video running back from the scene of the attack.



They were seen at another point entering a building where one of them could be seen assisting the other who was injured.



