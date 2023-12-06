UK imposes tougher visa rules and salary threshold for foreign workers

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

The United Kingdom government has unveiled a raft of measures aimed at reducing net migration as well as substantial increment in the salary requirement for individuals seeking to live in the UK.



The move, which has been tabled by the Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will now see individuals seeking to acquire working visas to have a minimum annual income of £38,700 (GH¢587,578), which is a significant rise from the previous £26,000 (GH¢393,444).



The measures, which were presented by Home Secretary James Cleverly, indicated that the move is aimed at reducing annual immigration by 300,000 in the coming years, although an exact timeline for achieving that was not provided.



The UK Home Secretary further announced additional measures which will impose restrictions on overseas care workers, preventing them from bringing family dependents.



He added that the government plans to abolish the 20 percent salary discount that recruiting firms can offer workers on the shortage occupation list.



"The British people will always do the right thing by those in need.



"But they also - and they are absolutely right to want to - reduce overall immigration numbers, not only by stopping the boats and shutting down the illegal routes but by a well-managed reduction in legal migration too," James Cleverly said.



Meanwhile, recent figures released by the UK Office for National Statistics showed a net influx of 672,000 people in the year ending June, forcing the UK Prime Minister to address immigration concerns.



The UK is expected to hold a crucial general election with many believing the measures forms part of strategies to curtail overall immigration numbers and woo electorates.





Immigration is too high.



Today we’re taking radical action to bring it down.



