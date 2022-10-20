You are here: HomeNews2022 10 20Article 1646636

UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack

Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister of the UK some 44 days after her she took office.

This comes after UK-born Ghanaian Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked amid fallouts from the mini-budget presented before UK parliament.

“I recognise given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party. I’ve spoken to his majesty the King to notify him I’m resigning as leader of the Conservative party,” she reportedly said.


More soon...

