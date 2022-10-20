UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack

General News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister of the UK some 44 days after her she took office.



This comes after UK-born Ghanaian Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked amid fallouts from the mini-budget presented before UK parliament.



“I recognise given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party. I’ve spoken to his majesty the King to notify him I’m resigning as leader of the Conservative party,” she reportedly said.





More soon...