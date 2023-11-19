UGMC performs first ever off-pump heart surgery

Health News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has made history by performing the country's first-ever Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass surgeries. The innovative procedures, conducted on beating hearts, showcase the medical prowess and commitment to cutting-edge cardiovascular care at the UGMC.



Two patients, part of a group of six individuals undergoing intricate cardiac surgical interventions, have emerged from the procedure with successful outcomes.



< b>Patient Profiles as shared by the hospital



Retired teacher, 70



Symptoms: Central chest pain radiating to the left shoulder, easy fatigability, palpitations. Diagnosis: Severe triple vessel coronary disease affecting major arteries.



Risk Factors: Hypertension, high cholesterol, cigarette smoking, family history of ischemic heart disease. Procedure: Three-hour emergency surgery on a beating heart. Outcomes: Left internal mammary artery connected to the left anterior descending artery, reverse Saphenous graft to circumflex and right coronary arteries. Extubated 2 hours post-surgery, spent 24 hours in intensive care, discharged on the 5th day.



Businesswoman, 67:



Symptoms: Chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diaphoresis.



Diagnosis: Severe two-vessel coronary artery disease.



Risk Factors: Obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol.



Procedure: Left internal mammary artery connected to the left anterior descending, reversed Saphenous graft to circumflex artery.



Outcomes: Extubated 1 hour post-surgery, discharged on the 5th day. Exceptional Surgical Team Behind the Milestone



Prof Enoch Akowuah



Dr Baffoe Gyan



Dr Gordon Offei-Larbi



Prof Andrew Owens



The anesthesia expertise was provided by Dr Ernest Ofosu Appiah.



Understanding Coronary Artery Disease: Risk Factors and Preventive Measures Modifiable Risk Factors



Smoking (cigarettes, "shisha," and other tobacco products)



Increased alcohol intake



Diabetes



Hypertension



Poor dietary habits



Obesity/Dyslipidemia Stress



Physical inactivity



Increased levels of high-sensitive C-reactive proteins



Homocysteinemia



Non-modifiable Risk Factors: Advanced age after 65 years



Family history



Male gender Preventive Measures Against Coronary Artery Disease: Regular screening and routine check-ups



Smoking and alcohol cessation Regular exercise (at least 20 minutes, 3 times a week)



Maintaining a healthy weight within the normal BMI range



Control of blood pressure and blood sugars for those diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes Adopting healthy dietary habits.



