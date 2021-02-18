General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

UGAG donates to Nsawam Orthopedic Training Center

The donation is to help fight against COVID-19

THE UNION of Ghanaian Associations in Germany (UGAG) has presented a solar-powered sanitizer plant to the Orthopaedic Training Centre (OTC) at Nsawam-Adoagyire on Tuesday (February 16, 2021) to aid the combat of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).



The item which has been distributed at other facilities nationwide including Techiman Holy Hospital, Kumasi Suntreso Clinic, Sekondi Prisons, and Wa Prison was part of the union’s annual donation programme to various institutions and facilities in Ghana over the years.



The representative of UGAG, Mr Patrick Richard Okine said the group saw the need to support some vulnerable facilities to fight against COVID-19 which has been very devastating following the second wave.



“The group has in view other plans for some of these facilities anytime the need arise. We hope that this token would meet its intended need in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 the world is battling. It is very encouraging that our fellows in Germany have thought about the welfare of some of our vulnerable relatives at the Orthopaedic Training Centre in this difficult time,” he said.



He added that the group would be working around the clock to as well provide assistance to other institutions across the country when the need arise.



Mr Okine urged the staff of the OTC to continue in the professional service delivery they have been noted for over the years by Ghanaians home and abroad.



“I want to urge the staff of this facility to continue to offer us the best professionalism in their service delivery. Their services have been recognised home and abroad and it is commendable. We hope to continue enjoying the best possible service from them; especially in caring for our colleagues who need their assistance,” he said.



The Director of OTC, Sister Elizabeth Newman commended the union for their gesture and pledged that the item would be put to a judicious use to meet its need.



“We are very grateful for the automatic solar powered sanitizer plant. It is fantastic to get this item from UGAG who have been one of donors over the years; it is really going to help the users of this facility especially. The fight against COVID-19 is a collective responsibility and we hope this item helps us fight do our maximum to curb the spread of the virus to this facility,” she said.



