UG visually impaired student expresses gratitude to Dr. Apaak

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A visually impaired student at the University of Ghana (UG), Abiisidebey Jonathan Anabile in a heartwarming letter has expressed his gratitude to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak for his generosity in the payment of his fees.



According to him, the Builsa South lawmaker’s selflessness and willingness to extend a helping hand to someone like him, who faces additional obstacles due to visual impairment, is truly remarkable and deeply touching.



“Words cannot adequately express how thankful I am to receive an amount of 2,250 Ghana cedis from you towards the payment of my 2023-2024 academic year fees. Your selflessness and willingness to extend a helping hand to someone like me, who faces additional obstacles due to visual impairment, is truly remarkable and deeply touching. Your support has not only relieved the financial strain on me but has also given me immense hope and encouragement to pursue my dreams and aspirations with renewed vigour.



“May God Almighty continue to bless you abundantly for your remarkable efforts in empowering and transforming lives. Your kindness and generosity resonate with the biblical principle in Proverbs 19:17, which states, “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward them for what they have done,” Jonathan Anabile stated.



The Builsa South MP in response says he has helped many needy but brilliant students over the years and still does, but none has written such a moving letter of gratitude to him.



“I’m short of words to express my profound appreciation to you for such an elaborate and heartwarming thank you letter to me. I’ve helped many needy but brilliant students over the years and still do, but none has written such a moving letter of gratitude to me.



“Your dreams will definitely become reality by the Grace of God. The sky is the limit, keep on moving on,” Dr. Apaak stated.



Below is the full letter to Dr. Clement Apaak



Dear Honourable Dr. Clement Apaak,



I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I am writing to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for your kind and generous support towards my education. As a visually impaired student at the University of Ghana, Legon, pursuing a 4-year degree in political science, financial burdens have always posed a significant challenge on my academic journey.



Words cannot adequately express how thankful I am to receive an amount of 2,250 Ghana cedis from you towards the payment of my 2023-2024 academic year fees. Your selflessness and willingness to extend a helping hand to someone like me, who faces additional obstacles due to visual impairment, is truly remarkable and deeply touching. Your support has not only relieved the financial strain on me but has also given me immense hope and encouragement to pursue my dreams and aspirations with renewed vigor.



May God Almighty continue to bless you abundantly for your remarkable efforts in empowering and transforming lives. Your kindness and generosity resonate with the biblical principle in Proverbs 19:17, which states, “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward them for what they have done.”



I want to assure you that your assistance has had a significant impact on my life, igniting a flame of determination within me. As a token of my gratitude, I pledge my unwavering support to you in your endeavors, particularly for the upcoming 2024 general elections. I am committed to mobilizing support and encouraging others to rally behind you as a Member of Parliament of the Bulsa South Constituency.



Your dedication, hard work, and commitment to serving the community are truly inspiring. Your genuine concern for the welfare of your constituents, including individuals with disabilities such as myself, is evident. Your actions embody the biblical passage from 1 Peter 3:8, urging us to “be compassionate, love one another, be humble, and be kind.”



Once again, I express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for your invaluable support. I pray that God continues to bless you abundantly, strengthening you to uplift the lives of many others as you have done for me. May your path be illuminated with success, and may your heart be filled with immeasurable joy.



Sincerely, [Abiisidebey Jonathan Anabile



