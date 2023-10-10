UG to sack students with CGPA below 1.00

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The University of Ghana (UG) has issued a warning to students with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) below 1.00, indicating its intention to have them expelled.



In a statement released and signed by the director at the Academic Affairs Directorate, L. A. Nyako-Danquah emphasised the commitment of the university to maintaining academic excellence and upholding academic standards.



The university indicated that the decision to potentially expel students with CGPAs below 1.00 is seen as a measure to ensure that students meet the minimum academic requirements expected of them.



“With reference to Section 9.26 of the University Regulation for Junior Members (2017), on receipt of grades for all registered courses for an academic year, undergraduate students who do not achieve the stipulated minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) for progression to the next level of study should be withdrawn from the university.



“Presently the minimum CGPA prescribed for the above-listed Colleges is 1.00,” part of the statement read.



The statement specifically addressed current students in their second and third years to review their academic performance through their online provisional transcripts to know if they will discontinue their education as a result of their poor academic performance.



“In this report, current level 200 and level 300 students are hereby directed to review their academic performance from their online provisional transcript in their MISWeb. Students who have received examination results for all 2022/2023 registered courses and obtained a CGPA below the approved minimum for their colleges should expect an official letter from the University via their Official UG email addresses soon,” the university added.



Furthermore, the university assured students who have already paid their tuition fees for the 2023/2024 academic year that a refund will be processed upon request.



“For those who have already remitted their tuition fees for the 2023/2024 academic year, please be assured that a refund will be processed upon request.



“We recognise the significance of this announcement and extend an invitation to any student who has questions or requires support to contact the relevant College Academic Affairs Office, we appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter,” the concluding part of the statement said.



The Cumulative Grade Point Average, (CGPA) system is a common method of assessing students' overall academic performance, calculated based on their grades in various courses throughout their academic journey.



