UG survey: I’m encouraged but won’t be complacent – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says he is encouraged by a recent survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana that said he will win the December 7 polls but he will not be complacent.



The survey said the President will win the polls with 51.7 per cent while his main contender, John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Mahama, will come second with 40.4%.



Reacting to the survey in an interview on Cape Coast-based Kingdom FM in the Central region on Friday, 27 November 2020, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “Opinion polls are just opinion polls, and they are votes. Even Though I am encouraged, I am not going to be complacent about it and lose my guard on campaigning. Right up to the midnight of December 5 that the laws allow us to campaign, we will continue to campaign for every single vote in the country and make sure it is ours so on the 7th of December 2020, we will be declared winners of the polls.”



“Even though I am not going to ignore the polls completely but my focus isn’t on it. After the elections, we will all know if the polls are right after the polls, and I am declared the winner.”



A total of 11,000 respondents took part in the survey.



Out of 80% of the respondents who said they will vote based on the campaign messages of the candidates, 52.5% of them said they will vote for the governing New Patriotic Party candidate while 40.9% said they will opt for Mr Mahama.



A separate survey done by pollster Ben Ephson, also predicts victory for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

