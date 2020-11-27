Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

UG survey: ‘I’ll keep campaigning till the last minute’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo-Danquah Akufo-Addo has stated that he will continue to campaign towards the 2020 general elections until the very last day the law permits him.



Speaking during a campaign tour in the Central region, the president said the outcome of the University of Ghana polls in which he was projected winner will not stop him from campaigning further towards the upcoming elections.



“Opinion polls are just opinion polls, and they are not votes. Even Though I am encouraged, I am not going to be complacent about it and lose my guard on campaigning. Right up to the midnight of December 5 that the laws allow us to campaign, we will continue to campaign for every single vote in the country and make sure it is ours so on the 7th of December 2020, we will be declared winners of the polls.”



He added, that although he is encouraged, he will work hard to ensure that the University’s projection comes to reality.



“Even though I am not going to ignore the polls completely but my focus isn’t on it. After the elections, we will all know if the polls are right after the polls, and I am declared the winner.”



Nonetheless, a survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo will win the polls with 51.7 percent while his main contender, John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), will come second with 40.4%.



A separate survey was done by pollster Ben Ephson, also predicts victory for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

