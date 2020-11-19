You are here: HomeNews2020 11 19Article 1112788

General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UG reduces fees for 2020/21 academic year

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

University of Ghana, Legon University of Ghana, Legon

Management of the University of Ghana (UG) has reversed its decision to increase the facility user fees for students for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The students by this release, are directed to pay the exact amount they paid for the previous academic year for the 2020/2021 academic year.

“After due consideration, management of the University of Ghana has decided to reverse the fees published for the 2020-2021 academic year.”

“The 2019-2020 fees will therefore be applied for the 2020-2021 academic year. The new fees for the 2020-2021 academic year will, therefore, be published at the UG website.”

About a month ago, the management of the University of Ghana and the Ghana Institute of Journalism increased the facility user fees for the next academic year.

The decision led to a mass protest on social media as the management of the two public universities were labeled as insensitive to the hardship brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

UG proposed a 12 percent increment while GIJ increased the fees by five percent.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter