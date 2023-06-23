UG lecturer robbed, butchered by armed robbers

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 23 June 2023

A lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG) has reportedly been badly injured by armed robbers on Thursday, June 22, 2023.



According to a social media user, Raphael Akavani, the lecturer was attacked close to the office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at Legon.



The robbers inflicted cutlass wounds on the hand of the lecturer and other parts of his body as they were trying to rob him.



They managed to steal the lecturer’s laptop, phones and other belongings.



A picture of the victim shared on Twitter showed that his right hand was badly injured.



