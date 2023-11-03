UG lecturer challenges requirement for NPP flagbearer aspirants to sign 'no-resignation' undertaking

General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In preparation for the pending New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries on Saturday, November 4, there has been a development regarding the requirement for flagbearer aspirants to commit not to resign from the party if they lose the primary.



Dr. Abdul-Jalilu Ateku, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has since raised concerns about the validity of this commitment, arguing that aspirants may still choose to resign if they believe the elections are not conducted freely and fairly, citinewsroom.com reports.



Dr. Ateku emphasized the importance of conducting a free and fair election to ensure that all candidates are satisfied with the election's outcome.



"If political parties want to retain members, they must make the party attractive rather than trying to enforce retention. So, if the NPP is asking contestants to sign an undertaking to prevent them from leaving, I think it's something that may not hold," he explained.



He further said that people may still leave the party if they perceive that the elections are marred by irregularities.



Dr. Ateku's comments come in the midst of discussions between the National Council of Elders of the New patriotic Party and the aspirants, with all four aspirants agreeing to sign the undertaking.



Following these discussions, Justin Frimpong Koduah, the General Secretary of the NPP, addressed the press, announcing the aspirants' commitment.



"We were able to get all the four aspirants to sign an undertaking, and in summary, they are to accept the primary results, promote peace and cohesion.



"If they don't win, they will not resign from the party and will support the winner of the primary," he explained



Additionally, the aspirants have agreed to "ensure and enforce mechanisms established by the party, work within the established timelines, and respect the decision of the delegates of our party."



The NPP is gearing up for a significant electoral event, and these developments reflect ongoing efforts to ensure a transparent and harmonious primary election process.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE



