UG emerges as the leading tertiary institution in Ghana in 2023 - World universities rankings

Regional News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: ug.edu.gh

The University of Ghana, in the 75th year since its establishment, has once again emerged as the leading tertiary institution in Ghana and the sole Ghanaian university in the 2023 edition of the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), commonly referred to as the Shanghai Ranking.



This latest ranking reinforces the University's position as the foremost university in the country, a distinction the University earned after the release of the 2023 Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) in May 2023.



According to the ranking, the University holds the first position in Ghana and is placed among the best 18 universities from various African countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa, and Tunisia. The University falls within the rank range of 901-1000, sharing this range with institutions such as the University of South Africa, the University of Sfax in Tunisia, and Beni-Suef University in Egypt.



In addition to the University's outstanding overall performance, specific subject areas were considered for ranking, including Mathematics, Computer Science & Engineering, Biotechnology, Agricultural Sciences, Medicine, and Pharmacy. Among these, Public Health emerged as the best-ranked subject at the University.



This recognition of the University of Ghana in the 2023 rankings stands as a testament to the University's dedication to its mission of creating an enabling environment that makes the University of Ghana increasingly relevant to national and global development through cutting-edge research and high-quality teaching and learning.



Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, expressed her delight at the University’s latest achievement, stating, "This is indeed a great accomplishment as we commemorate our 75th birthday. As Vice-Chancellor, I am proud of our faculty and staff, whose hard work and resilience have resulted in continuously placing the University as the best in Ghana and among the top Universities on the continent. "



The University of Ghana's accomplishment is a source of inspiration for educational institutions nationwide, highlighting the importance of fostering a culture of research and academic excellence. As the sole Ghanaian representative on the 2023 ARWU list, the University of Ghana has not only showcased its prominence but has also underscored the potential for Ghana to further advance its standing in the global academic landscape.



As Ghana's flagship institution of higher learning, the University of Ghana's achievement in the 2023 ARWU rankings serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the immense contributions universities can make toward shaping a brighter future for the nation and the world.



The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), also known as the Shanghai Ranking, is an annual ranking of universities worldwide. It was first published in 2003 by Shanghai Jiao Tong University and has gained significant attention in higher education rankings.



The ARWU ranks universities based on a variety of criteria, with an emphasis on research output and quality. The ranking considers factors such as the number of Nobel Prize and Fields Medal laureates among staff and alumni, research output published in high-impact journals, and academic performance per faculty member.



Since its inception, the Academic Ranking of World Universities has become one of the most influential and widely recognized university rankings globally.