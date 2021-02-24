Regional News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

UG: 'We have been let down' – SRC laments poor Wi-Fi connectivity on campus

The University of Ghana Students Representative Council (UGSRC) has lamented the poor wi-Fi connectivity on campus since the beginning of the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic year for Level 100s and 400s.



A statement signed by the Students Representative Council (SRC) President Nana Kwame Amo Ntow on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, highlighted that despite the assurance by the Chief Information Technology Officer (CITO) to fix wifi connectivity problems on campus ahead of the 2020/2021 academic year, “there are no tangible results to show for all the assurances.”



The statement then pointed out that there has not been any Wifi data distributor insight by the SRC since the beginning of the semester as students continue to lament poor wifi connectivity on campus.



“Up till now, we have not seen any of those APs (Wi-Fi data distributors) being installed anywhere on campus, and our students continue to lament over poor Wi-Fi connectivity. We have taken the heat all this while as we continue to assure students of the project’s progress, but unfortunately, we have been let down,” the statement reads.



The statement further urged management to take seriously the concerns raised by the SRC as students struggle to study online.



“It must be noted that per the data gathered by the SRC’s intelligence committee, majority of our students are struggling to study online. In fact, students study purposely examinations, quizzes, and assignments. We believe that these approaches only to education are not in fulfillment of the mission and vision of the University."



The SRC also petitioned the Management of the University to revert its decision on holding on-site examinations to online because of the recent wave of Coronavirus disease in the country.



“The leadership of the SRC further employs your office to review the decision to conduct the first semester of the first track of students (100 and 400) on-site. This is because of the current wave of the pandemic in Ghana and across the globe,” part of the statement reads.