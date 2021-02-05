Regional News of Friday, 5 February 2021

UG: Students petition Dean to show leadership as SRC elections in limbo

Two students of the University of Ghana have petitioned the Dean of Students Affairs over the state of student governance in the university.



They want the Dean, Prof. Godfred A Bokpin to provide leadership by ensuring that a comprehensive road map on the way forward for student governance for the 2020/2021 academic year is attained and implementation started.



The petitioners, Godsway Cofie Obro-Boateng and Abel Ansoliwen Anadjong-Amodiok, are of the view that student governance and its structures are at the verge of collapsing if immediate actions are not taken to revert the situation.



They have expressed worry over the inability of the acting executives of the SRC of the University to ‘propose a comprehensive way forward for our student governance especially in addressing the challenges posed by the migration to online studies and current modular system”



Among other things, they are suggesting that online elections with transparent processes are held at various levels of student leadership.



They want the appointment of Barnabas Mensah as Acting Vice-President of the SRC nullified.



The petitioners argue that it is an “illegality and a depletion of the student purse”



“We therefore request that your office acting in accordance with statute 38(2)(f)(g) of the Basic Laws of the University of Ghana, which states, “(f) ensuring the orderly organization of students’ activities within the university; (g) providing leadership to all bodies and activities that promote the well-being of students of the University including the Students’ Representative Council (SRC), the Legon branch of Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG), and the Guidance and Placement Centre;”, to ensure that the right leadership is provided now in order to safeguard the ethos of this noble institution so far as student governance is concerned,” part of the petition reads.