UG Senior Staff Association can’t strike on Monday

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has acquired a court order restraining the Senior Staff Association of the University of Ghana from embarking on its strike action slated for Monday, October 19, 2020.



The injunction is for 10 days and upon its expiration, the National Labour Commission is to go back to court on notice.



It hereby further orders the Association is to comply with the directive of the Commission and appear before it on October 28, 2020, at 15:30 hours.



Mr Ofosu Asamoah, Executive Secretary of the NLA, said the Association served the Commission their intention to resort to strike on Friday, October 16, 2020.



He said the notice served on the Commission contravened Section 159 hence the order to stop the strike action.

