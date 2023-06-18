UG School of Engineering Sciences celebrates 20 years anniversary

General News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

The School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana recently marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 20th anniversary on the university campus.



The event, held under the theme "Engineering Excellence: Celebrating 20 Years of Innovation, Creativity, and Impact," was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including esteemed alumni who have made notable contributions to society.



The dean of the School, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Elsie Effah Kaufmann, who is also well-known as the quiz mistress for the National Science and Maths Quiz, shared her insights in an exclusive interview with Kwabena Mensah Abrompah on Radio Univers.



She highlighted the School's achievements in producing outstanding graduates who have made significant impacts in their respective fields and communities.



During the interview, Professor Effah Kaufmann shed light on the challenges the School currently faces and appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians and the government for support. She emphasized that the School started with humble beginnings, initially sharing facilities with the Department of Chemistry and lacking basic resources. Although the School has since acquired its own building, it is in need of renovation and expansion to accommodate the growing student and faculty populations. Additionally, funding for research projects and the recruitment of qualified human resources are crucial for the School's development.



"This celebration is an acknowledgment of the remarkable work being done within the field of engineering at the University of Ghana," Professor Effah Kaufmann stated. "However, our School requires substantial assistance to address the current challenges we face. We need support to improve our infrastructure, expand our facilities, and secure funding for vital research projects."



“Today we are celebrating engineering at Legon, the University of Ghana decided to have a School of engineering sciences, in fact, originally it was called the Faculty of Engineering Sciences.”



“We are celebrating engineering, excellence, and impact, and so it reflects what we have been doing. We have tried to produce the best graduates possible that have an impact in our societies.”

“The School needs a lot of help, we started with nothing, we were perching with the Department of Chemistry, and we had a few rooms there; lecturers didn’t even have anywhere to sit, that is how we started. Now we have a building, however, it is in trouble. If you look at the building, it doesn’t befit a good engineering school. I need some help to fix the building and to also expand because as we increase our student population, as we increase our faculty population we need to expand. We need funding for research and also we need human resource.”



The School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana has consistently strived for excellence and has produced graduates who have gone on to make a positive impact in various sectors of society. As the School looks toward the future, the call for assistance from well-meaning individuals and the government becomes even more crucial in enabling the School to reach its full potential and continue contributing to the advancement of engineering education and innovation in Ghana.