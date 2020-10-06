General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UG: Remove abandoned vehicles on campus with immediate effect - PDMSD

University of Ghana

Management of the University of Ghana has directed owners of the numerous abandoned vehicles on the school’s campus to remove immediately the vehicles or risk getting it towed away.



A statement by the Physical Development & Municipal Services Directorate (PDMSD) of the University indicated that such vehicles identified at various spots on campus will be towed to the Legon Police Station latest by October 17, 2020.



“The University community is hereby informed that all abandoned vehicles will be towed to the Legon Police Station by 17th October 2020. Owners of such vehicles are advised to remove them without delay,” the statement reads.



Also, the University has set November 2, 2020, as the reopening date for level 200 and 400 students, while level 100 and 300 are expected to report to campus on February 1, 2021.



Read the statement below:



The Physical Development & Municipal Services Directorate (PDMSD) has observed that there are several abandoned vehicles on the University of Ghana campus.



The University community is hereby informed that all abandoned vehicles will be towed to the Legon Police Station by 17th October, 2020.



Owners of such vehicles are advised to remove them without delay.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.