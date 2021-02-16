General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

UG Medical students conduct survey on assessing health of residents in Tetegu

Level 400 students at the University of Ghana Medical school in Korle Bu have conducted a recent health survey which is focused on assessing the health status of the people of Tetegu, a suburb of the Ga South District Assembly in the Greater Accra region.



The study assessed the knowledge and adherence to COVID-19 protocols and the impact of the pandemic on the residents.



The presentation also dwells on how the community has fared on key public health indicators; Environmental health, Patterns of Diseases, Reproductive and Child Health, Demography, Health Systems, and Lifestyle.



“The community health department of the medical school organizes a community diagnosis program during the fourth year in medical school training. this program exposes the student to a normal community in ghana. they go they, access the issues and help social and economic issues of the members of the community and designed programs to support them.”



Speaking to UniversNews, Head of Department at the Community Health department in the University of Ghana, Prof Alfred Yawson, added that, these research activities help to solve issues in the society as the various stakeholders are involved.



“Usually we would have gone there but because of the covid, we did it in house and brought the representatives of the chiefs and assemblyman so we present to them and discuss and highlight the issues and we give them an executive summary or highlights of what we have found which they use as an advocacy in their meetings when they meet their people and these bring changes in the community”



Pertinent issues disclosed from the survey were the high awareness of covid 19 by the people of Tetegu but with low adherence to the protocols and the increase of social vices in the community due to little or no access to social amenities.



The Head of Department further commended the students for the good work done for bringing to light issues affecting the people of Tetegu.



