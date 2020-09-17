General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

UG, GIJ students kick against fee hikes for new academic year

University of Ghana and Ghana Institute of Journalism are two popular public universities

A decision by two public tertiary institutions to increase fees for the 2020/2021 academic year has been met with resistance by students.



Both the University of Ghana and the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) have increased fees for the next academic year.



The University of Ghana, for instance, has increased fees by 12% but it is not clear if Parliament has approved the new fees.



Per the law, the fees of public universities must be ratified before they are enforced.



But since the new fees were announced, the students have mounted a strong protest.



Students say the timing of the new fees is insensitive, citing the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic to businesses as among the numerous reasons why the fees should not have been increased.



"I think the new fees are expensive because looking at what COVID has brought on us, I expected the fees to be lower. Some of our parents have lost their jobs and money is hard to come by," a student of the University of Ghana told Joy News.



Meanwhile, General Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), has said the union intends to speak to the government to reduce the fees.



Devine Edem Kojo said "NUGS agrees with the section of students agitating because of the increase. We have been engaging with the government for the past two weeks to reduce the fees.”



He said NUGS has picked up hints that the new fees have been approved by Parliament.





