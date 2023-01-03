UG Authorities have pulled a trigger, we will do same - Old Vandals Association

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

The Old Vandals Association of the Commonwealth Hall has served notice it will not sit down for the hall to go down.



The University of Ghana (UG) has issued a directive on students’ residence arrangements, beginning the 2022/23 academic year.



According to the UG Registrar, all continuing students of Commonwealth Hall and male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not return to their rooms.



However, continuing female students of Mensah Sarbah Hall and students with special needs in both halls will not be affected by the directive.



But speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, an Old Vandal Bernard Oduro Takyi indicated that the Association will do everything legally possible to resist the move by the university authorities.



“We are meeting on Legon Campus today, they can bring an army of soldiers against us. We will be there to have our meeting. When impunity becomes a norm, resistance becomes a new norm. We will not sit down for the Hall to go down. They have pulled a trigger and we will pull a trigger too,” Mr. Oduro-Takyi added.



He continued: “When the enemy pulls a trigger, pull a trigger then you sit down to negotiate. When people succeed to touch one it means you have access to the rest.”



The former Commonwealth Hall President added that since the Vice Chancellor has refused to negotiate with relevant authorities to address the issue, the Old Vandals also have no option other than also “go confrontationally ballistic.”



Mr. Oduro-Atakyi further stated that people see the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana as an “enemy” and they will resist that.



