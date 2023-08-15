UG@75: Akufo-Addo called out for failing to recognise contribution of Otumfuo Agyeman Prempeh II

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been called out for failing to recognise the contribution of the late Ashanti King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu Agyeman Prempeh II, during his speech at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the University of Ghana.



According to pro-Ashanti Kingdom social media, The Ashanti Nation, the president ignored the contribution of the late monarch as he was listing persons who contributed to the establishment of the University.



In a series of posts shared on August 12, 2023, The Ashanti Nation indicated that it was Otumfuo Osei Tutu Agyeman Prempeh II, who mobilised cocoa farmers to contribute their money for the establishment of the University of Ghana.



“Please, did Akufo-Addo mention Otumfuo Osei Agyeman Prempeh II's name when he spoke about those who made the founding and construction of the University of Ghana a reality? Did he make it clear that it was Asantehene Prempeh II who mobilized cocoa farmers across the country?



“Particularly the then Asante Territory (Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, Western North regions) who contributed their cocoa money to establish the University of Ghana? At the time when the Asantehene was a cocoa exporter,” parts of the post read.



It added that one of the halls of the university, the Akuafo Hall, was named after farmers to honour their contribution.



“The Akuafo Hall at the University buttress my point,” it said.



In his address, President Akufo-Addo highlighted how Joseph Boakye Danquah's commitment to ensuring Ghana had its own university led to the founding of the University of Ghana.



He noted that his visionary work extended to challenging the British recommendation for a single university in West Africa, which was intended for Nigeria. Instead, he rallied Ghanaians to support the establishment of their own university.



President Akufo-Addo further remarked that the legacy of Joseph Boakye Danquah might even warrant consideration for naming the University of Ghana after him, given the historical significance of his contributions.



He mentioned, "Indeed, in many other jurisdictions where there is less heat in their politics and more attachment to the fact of historical record, it would not have been out of place to have this university named after him. Who knows, one day it may well happen."



President Akufo-Addo commended the University of Ghana for reaching its diamond jubilee and lauded its role in shaping the nation's development.



“It will be wholly appropriate and not at all far-fetched to describe Joseph Boakye Danquah as the founder of this university [the University of Ghana], a fact that, on the 75th anniversary of its existence, should be vividly recalled by all of us who are being and are the beneficiaries of his work,” he said.



