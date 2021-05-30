UEW thanks Nana Akuffo-Addo for building centre for teacher education

Regional News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Management of University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the unflinching support to the University in building a globally renowned centre of excellence for teacher education.



Rev. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of UEW, commended the President and the government on behalf of the Governing Council and Management of the University at a special congregation at Winneba.



He said as an academic community, they conscientiously reminded themselves of the power of education to profoundly change the world.



Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, who represented President Nana Akufo-Addo, delivered his speech and also commissioned recently completed projects.



Five of the projects were named after former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former Finance Minister late Kodwo Baah Wiredu, Prof. Akwesi Asabere-Ameyaw, Prof. Emmanuel Kwesi Ampene and Dr Joseph Ebo Bannerman for their distinguished roles in the Country.



The congregation was to recognize and celebrate Right Reverend Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and to also conferred Honorary Doctorate on them for their outstanding contributions towards shaping the quality of life of Ghanaians and the image of the country.



Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni assured that the Management of the institution was determined and would continue to dedicate their lives to the nation to achieve total holistic education.



The VC said the two awardees would join the list of distinguished persons, who have received the prestigious award, bringing the number of honorary degree holders of the UEW since 2004 to 23.



He further thanked predecessors of the university for their respective roles and goodwill in driving the university from its humble beginnings to a formidable institution since its establishment some 29 years ago.



Highlighting some of the achievements the university under his regime had chalked, he said through its internally generated fund (IGF), it had initiated the construction of 14 new ultra-modern 500-seater lecture theatres across the various campuses of the University.



He said 10 of them were on Winneba campus and two each at the then Kumasi and Asante Mampong satellite campuses while an additional two would be built at the Kumasi campus.



The university constructed student-centeredness, an ultra-modern student’s Centre, Food court, School of Creative Arts Block, five-storey technology block, which has seven lecture halls, 4,000-seater auditorium, 20 audio-visual rooms, and library.



On-going projects included a six-storey lecture block with 200 offices, 30 lecture theatres and offices at Winneba and a three-storey facility block at the Ajumako campus.



Also, an ultra-modern 100-bed university hospital with several consulting rooms, Outpatient Department, emergency centre, pharmacy, two operation theatres, radiography centre, among others are being built to serve the health needs of the university community and the neighbouring communities, among many other projects.



"I recall vividly the solemn pledge I made to you (President Nana Akuffo Addo), on the occasion of my investiture as the Fourth Vice-Chancellor of the UEW, to lay a solid foundation for the intake of the anticipated large numbers of the first batch of the Free SHS product, hence the huge investment on infrastructures made," he stated.



"I aligned my vision to the corporate strategic plan that directs the shaping of our university into one of the best tertiary institutions in the world,"Rev Prof Afful-Broni added.



