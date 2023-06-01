UEW staff demand removal of 'autocratic' Governing Council Chairman

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

A group known as the Concerned Staff of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), is urging President Akufo-Addo to immediately revoke the appointment of Nana Ofori Ansah I as the Council Chairman of the University.



The association is also calling for the dissolution of the Council altogether.



The group has expressed concerns about various incidents within the University that, if left unaddressed, could undermine the peaceful atmosphere on campus.



According to the report, the group have specifically highlighted the actions and behaviour of Nana Ofori Ansah I, the Chairman of the Governing Council, accusing him of exhibiting continuous autocratic tendencies and showing a blatant disregard for established procedures in the University's administration.



The association argues that such conduct has escalated tensions and warns that the situation could potentially erupt into a crisis.



Nana Ofori Ansah I is facing allegations of significant leadership weaknesses since assuming office, fostering an environment of uneasiness, and actively plotting to disrupt the harmony at UEW while disregarding the University's statutes and established protocols.



The concerns raised by the Concerned Staff of UEW highlight the growing discontent and dissatisfaction among the university community regarding the leadership style of Nana Ofori Ansah I.



The staff members believe that his approach poses a threat to the overall stability and progress of the institution.



"As clearly stated above, the call for the immediate dissolution of the UEW Governing Council and the subsequent dismissal of Nana Ofori Ansah 1 from office as Council Chairman of UEW is justified without a doubt.



He pursues his personal interest and the interests of other UEW saboteurs and saboteurs of Ghana at large at the expense of the entire UEW and Ghana as a whole. His continued stay in office as the Governing Council Chairman is a threat to the peace and stability of the University," citinewsroom quoted a press release.



