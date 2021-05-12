UEW signs MoU with T-TEL to reform the Educational Sector

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Ernest Azutiga, Contributor

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transforming Teaching, Education and Learning (T-TEL), a Ghanaian based not-for-profit organisation to improve education through the implementation and institutionalization of reforms in the Ghanaian educational sector.



Prominent in the MoU which was signed at the Council Chamber, North Campus, UEW, were the key elements of teacher education curriculum and the pre-tertiary curriculum reform to support the Government’s commitment to improving the quality of outcomes as emphasised by the Education Strategic Plan (2018-2021).



The object of the agreement is for the two parties to define ways of working to ensuring effective collaboration on the implementation of the Transforming Senior High School Education and the Teaching and Learning project.



The project is being funded by the MasterCard Foundation until January 31, 2023. Impressive results in the first two years will guarantee an extension to 2027.



Speaking at the signing, the Vice-Chancellor of UEW, Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, recounted the UEW’s existing great working relationship with T-TEL and hoped that the signing of the new MoU would drive the two parties to work side-by-side to attainment even greater results in the implementation of reforms in the educational sector.



The Registrar, UEW, Surv. Paul Osei-Barima Esq., on his part, noted that the lifeblood of projects such as the one on which the MoU is based runs on financial resources.



He, therefore, urged T-TEL to endeavour to ensure timely release of financial resources to enable all activities to align with the tight academic calendar. He assured T-TEL of UEW’s preparedness to account for whatever finances it receives for the implementation of the programme.



The Executive Director, T-TEL, Mr. Robin Edward Todd, indicated that T-TEL, whilst contractually committed to Mastercard Foundation for the project delivery, recognises that UEW has responsibility for implementing related activities in alignment with the teacher education reform agenda including the B.Ed. in Initial Teacher Education in the institution itself and its affiliated Colleges of Education as well as pre-secondary educational curriculum reforms.



“We know the critical role you played in writing the curriculum which has been described by a team of international experts as a curriculum genuinely well crafted. And so, we’re very pleased to take the collaboration to another level.”



"We hope going forward, we can move into a further phase of our relationship because I know the Minister of Education has formed a committee to review the secondary education strategy and what’s being done at the secondary education.



"And I know that we’d want UEW to play a major part in looking at both what’s happening at the secondary schools and advising on how a better curriculum can be put in place as well as working to better the training of teachers for senior high schools.”



The Director, Institute for Teacher Education and Continuing Professional Development (ITECPD), Prof. Dandy George Dampson, thanked the Management of UEW for signing the MoU to facilitate activities and to bring T-TEL to the UEW campus.