General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

UEW incorporates student ambassadors into its coronavirus task force

UEW Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni

The management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), as part of its student centredness policy and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has drawn student leaders from all levels, both past and present on campus, into its university-wide COVID-19 taskforce.



The student leaders are to be empowered to serve as ambassadors with management to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols as a way of keeping the community safe.



This is also to enable the university to take the input and concerns of students on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic on campus.



According to the management of the university, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is a herculean task, which must involve all hands on deck.



The involvement of the students in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic is a concern for all Ghanaians, therefore, it is the most effective way to ensuring that students follow through the COVID-19 safety protocols to stop the spread, said the Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni.



Speaking at the launch, Prof. Afful-Broni, stressed that the student leaders were being called upon to be part of the decision-making process, implementer and ambassadors of the COVID-19 safety protocols to help win the fight against the virus.



“As a public university, we are under strict obligation to follow through whatever directives or safety protocols have been laid down to stop the spread of COVID-19 or risk losing our precious students and staff to the pandemic or even the closure of the University and consequent disruption of the academic calendar. This is a task that can’t be executed by management or staff alone”, Afful Broni said.



Prof. Afful-Broni, pointed out that communities are guided by leaders who take critical decision and actions on behalf of their followers towards achieving collective goals.



He explained, therefore, that all members at the forum formed the leadership from various segments of the university community.



“The involvement of student leaders is simply a question of asking them to do what is required of them as leaders,” the Vice-Chancellor said.



“We want to raise awareness of the COVID-19 safety protocols to a new level. We believe that at the end of this launch, you will understand that the burden and responsibility, is on all of us to ensure that we’re able to follow through with our people, all the COVID-19 safety protocols so that, there will be no point for us to ask students to go home. If we have to see through the semester safely and smoothly up to the end, we must watch out for each other and take leadership into our hands”, the Vice-Chancellor stressed.



Prof. Afful-Broni warned that he would not hesitate to trigger the appropriate processes for sanctions to be meted out to those found on the wrong side of the regulations if it would keep the university safe in carrying out its mandate.



As part of this initiative, Class Representatives will be supplied with sanitizers and thermometer guns in addition to existing structures to ensure that their colleagues follow the safety protocols in the classroom settings.



All other student leaders would be in special taskforce tags empowered with the necessary logistics to help them advocate and ensure the enforcement of the COVID-19 safety protocols.



The COVID-19 taskforce is made up of the university management, Deans, Directors, Heads of Department, all security personnel, and student leaders drawn from all levels.