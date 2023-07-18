UEW Face of ASSENS 2023: First time ever female contestants endorse broadcaster Ermines

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: Ermines Onyema, Contributor

The Association of Students of English from the Department of English in the University of Education, Winneba is ready to set the stage ablaze for their upcoming Face of ASSENS 2023 after 6 female contestants for the ultimate crown endorsed the anchor of Windy Sports Digest, Ermines Onyema of Radio Windy Bay on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Production Studio of 98.3FM.



The beauty pageant ladies following their Radio Tour schedule as part of the buildup to the grand finale still to come this July 2023 made an appearance on 98.3FM Weekend Grove programme hosted by Samuel K. Anyan better known in showbiz as DJ Maestro alongside Adwoa Serwaa (co-host), a former contestant of Miss ECOWAS 2019 and doubling as a contestant for Face of North, UEW in the past as DJ Kobbyrich produced the radio show with support from the entertainment crew of Radio Windy Bay.



Besides, the Face of ASSENS 2023 comprises 6 female contestants and for the first time ever, 4 male contestants are equally in the game bringing the total number of contestants to 10 which will see one king and a queen crowned on the night of the main event this July.



Consequently, this is the first time ever contestants for a beauty pageant show in UEW will endorse Ermines, the anchor of Windy Sports Digest, 98.3FM who is better known as ErmBarometer. The 6 female contestants for the Face of ASSENS 2023 include Nana Pokuaa, Lady Bianca, Maya, Akua, Edinam, and Farida.



Meanwhile, the Face of ASSENS 2023 unveiling on June 29, 2023, saw the likes of Addae, Miracle, ‘MP’, and Abdul to go head to head for the ultimate in relation to the male contestants.