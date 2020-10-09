Regional News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: GNA

UER GNAT marks World Teachers' Day

The annual event originally, was to be celebrated on October 5

The Upper East Regional wing of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has commemorated World Teachers' Day (WTD) in Bolgatanga with a call on teachers to renew their commitment to the profession.



Reverend. Edward Azure, the Regional Director of GNAT, said the recent decline in teachers' commitment to their work was a factor to the poor performance recorded in most public schools in the region.



Rev. Azure expressed worry over the rate at which most parents preferred to enroll their wards in private schools to public schools and urged the union members to step up their game.



"We understand that as teachers your monthly salaries are not the best you would wish for and therefore have to engage in other businesses to cushion yourselves but that should not hinder your commitment as a teacher," he said.

Mr Azure advised teachers to use every available opportunity to upgrade themselves as that would help improve their knowledge in their line of work.



He urged them to live exemplary lives worthy of emulation, saying, "Teachers are like pastors, therefore, your attitude, hard work, and moral values must conform to that of a religious leader."



He said the WTD was a day to remind teachers of their uniqueness, importance, and value and called on them to remain resolute in their profession.



This Year's celebration on the theme: "Teacher Leadership in Developing Crisis, Education Response" was attended by members of GNAT from various districts across the region.



Mr Morris Korah, the Regional Chairman of GNAT, said the annual event originally, was to be celebrated on October 5 but due to reasons beyond their control, they had to shift the day.



Rev. Simon Asige, a retired Director of Education, said the impact of COVID-19 on the education sector could not be undermined and recommended that the government considered developing new online teaching and learning platforms and provide teachers with digital learning devices.



He urged the government to explore different times and schooling models that would aid students to learn in different places at the same time as per the demand of the COVID-19 era.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.