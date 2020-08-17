Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

UENR TESCON honours Francis Owusu-Akyaw

UENR TESCON honours Francis Owusu-Akyaw

The Tertiary Education Students Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party (TESCON) in the Sunyani based University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) last Saturday conferred special honours on Mr Francis Owusu-Akyaw, a minerals expert and NPP member.



In a citation, the student's wing commended Mr Akyaw for displaying a commitment to the course of the NPP youth on campus.



It also noted the immense contributions by the Juaben NPP members in making the group's operations vibrant on campus.



Referring to the NPP parliamentary aspirant as a father, the group said, "Mr Akyaw's advice to TESCON UENR has been timely and priceless".



Presenting the citation to the NPP member and patron of the group, Philip Afful, President of TESCON UENR said the group was overwhelmed by the exemplary leadership of Mr Akyaw.



He noted that apart from being a father and mentor to the group, the minerals expert had also given money and other resources to make the TESCON UENR vibrant on campus.



Mr Afful said the mineral expert had displayed a passion for the success of the group.



"No wonder the NPP students wing is now formidable and visible on campus and in the Sunyani enclave", the group's president noted.



Receiving the citation, Mr Owusu-Akyaw thanked the group for the honour.



He noted that the determination to make the NPP the most trusted political party on campus was highly commendable.



Mr Akyaw pledged his unflinching support of the group as it readies to start a campaign on campus ahead of the upcoming general election.



"I rally all well to do NPP members to provide assistance to TESCON and other youth groups across the country so as to help them function effectively in a bid to get Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo retained as President on December 7", Mr Owusu Akyaw appealed.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.