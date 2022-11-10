UE/R: Sachet water producers fight over pricing

Regional News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The executive members of the Sachet Water Producers Association in the Upper East Region are at each other’s throats over their failure to follow the agreed price tag in selling their products.



They say some of their members are undercutting the prices and selling a bag of sachet water at GHS5.00 instead of the agreed price of GHS8.00.



They described the situation as unfortunate and borne out of greed and selfishness.



Secretary of the Association, Moses Nsoh, raised these concerns about the attitude of members while speaking to Class 91.3 FM’s regional reporter, Moses Apiah, via the phone.



“As regional leaders, we had a meeting and agreed not to go by the national figure (GHS10) in order not to overburden the consumers in the region.



“So, we decided to keep our retail price at GHS8.00. This was to enable consumers to buy a unit for 50 pesewas,” Moses Nsoh said.



He charged that the producers who are engaged in the undercutting are bent on taking over other producers’ customers.



This, he said, is not good for competitive selling.



He was worried this may compromise the quality of water produced in the region