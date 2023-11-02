UE/R: Release 8 detained opinion leaders now or we strike – Garu, Tempane youth

Regional News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The youth of Garu and Tempane in the Upper East Region, on Tuesday, 31 November 2023, demanded the immediate and unconditional release of eight individuals whom they claim were unlawfully tortured, arrested, and kidnapped by military personnel.



In a press release, they stated that if these individuals are not released back to the community, all government institutions and workers in the two areas will go on strike starting Wednesday, November 1, 2023.



The incident began when a national security vehicle was attacked, leading to a crackdown by military personnel.



Over 200 residents of Garu and Tempane were reportedly subjected to beatings and arrests in the aftermath of the attack.



Sixteen youths from the area were detained, but, to the shock and anger of the youth, eight of the detainees were taken to Accra, the capital city, for further investigation.



According to the youth leader, Emmanuel B. Issaka, the arrest and transfer of the eight individuals were unlawful and carried out without due process.



He further noted that the detainees were subjected to torture and inhumane treatment during their arrest and subsequent detention.



They are demanding justice and accountability from the authorities within 24 hours.