UDS students produce cement from rice husks for Buipei flood victims

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A team of four students from the University of Development Studies (UDS) has developed durable cement from rice husks for flood victims in Buipe.



Speaking on behalf of the team in a media engagement, Laar Jonah, the business lead of the group, explained that the team was moved by the plight of victims who lost their homes due to the floods in Buipe and could not rebuild or renovate because of the exorbitant cost of building materials.



According to Laar Jonah, the cement is water-resistant and capable of standing resilient against floods and other natural disasters.



“It all started after the Buipe flooding. Looking at the havoc caused by the flood and how people were left homeless because their clay-built houses were destroyed, we decided to produce a new building material; cement that is durable, cheap, and can be afforded by all, including residents of rural areas like Buipe. Hence, the development of cement from rice husks,” he said.



Laar Jonah and his colleagues, Mohammed Mustapha, Khadijah Seidu, and Mubarak Aziza, who refer to themselves as Agricem Innovation, were nurtured and mentored by the Kosmos Innovation Center.



In September 2023, a week-long downpour, coupled with water from the Black Volta, led to floods, resulting in the displacement of more than 1,000 residents of Buipe in the Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region.



About 300 structures, including houses and schools, were submerged by the floodwaters. Although no casualties were recorded, the disaster left the victims stranded, with many seeking shelter in uncompleted structures and with relatives.



EAN/BB