UDS student who wants to unseat Haruna Iddrisu drills boreholes in Tamale South

Regional News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: Mumuni Yunus

The young University for Development Studies student who has vowed to unseat Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu in 2024 has started drilling boreholes across the Tamale South Constituency.



Alhaji Baba Alhassan has vowed to unseat Haruna Iddrisu in the 2024 elections, saying that the Tamale South Member of Parliament has done little for the constituency in his 24 years as a legislator.



Last week, Alhaji Baba who is hoping to represent the NPP in Tamale South at the 2024 Elections cut sod for the drilling of several boreholes across the constituency.



Speaking to Justicefmonline at the sod-cutting ceremony at Datoyili in the Tamale South Constituency, the Social Change Communication student said even though he did not have adequate resources to solve the plethora of problems in the area, he would ensure basic amenities such as water are no longer a problem.



"I'm working with my partners from Turkey to drill boreholes across the constituency. I don't have all the resources to solve all the problems in the constituency but water is a basic need and it's a shame that Tamale South still has water problems," he said.



"Water should not be our biggest problem here, that's why I want to ensure there's safe and potable water for all the people of the constituency" Alhaji Alhassan added.



He said growing up in the constituency, he understood the needs of the people, hence will gather all available resources to help alleviate the plight of his constituents.



The Minority Leader, he noted, has failed the constituency and does not deserve to continue to represent the people.



For this reason, he noted that he would work extra hard for residents of Tamale South to see him as the true and best alternative to Mr Iddrisu.



In August, the level 300 student of the University for Development Studies, Alhaji Baba Alhassan vowed to unseat Minority Leader and NDC MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu in the 2024 Elections.



The 39-year-old Social Change Communication student told Justicefmonline that the Member of Parliament for the area has done little for the constituency, since becoming the people’s representative in 2004.



“The twenty years in shackles under Haruna is enough. I have been in the constituency all my life and I know what is good for my people,” Alhaji Alhassan said.



