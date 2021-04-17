UDS community hails new Registrar's appointment

Regional News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Abdul Karim Naatogmah, Contributor

The University for Development Studies (UDS) community is excited over the appointment of Mr. Nurudeen Issah Abubakar as the new Registrar designate.



Mr. Abubakar's elevation follows the recent enskinment of the incumbent Registrar, Dr. A. B. T Zakariah as the Chief of Buipe Traditional Area (Buipewura) in the Savannah Region.



Reacting to this outcome, most Staff, Lecturers and Students of the University described him as a worthy successor to Dr. A. B. T Zakariah.



This appointment announced by the UDS Governing Council takes effect 1st September 2021.



Mr. Nurudeen Issah Abubakar has been a Deputy Registrar in charge of Academic and Students Affairs.



He joined the UDS administration as Assistant Registrar since 2001 and has held other portfolios including Assitant Registrar and Faculty Officer at the School of Medicine.



He also worked in the Offices of the Vice and Pro Vice-Chancellors and at the Directorate of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance (DAPQA).



Mr. Issah Abubakar holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Arabic and Philosophy, and a Master's Degree in Archival Studies, from the University of Ghana.



He also has a Professional Certificate obtained from the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants-Ghana (CIAMC-Ghana).



