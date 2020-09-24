General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Class FM

UDS appeals to govt for state-of-the-art labs to train health professionals

File photo: The university says the lab will assist students in Laboratory Science programmes

The Dean of the University of Development Studies' (UDS) School of Allied Health Sciences in Tamale, Prof. Nafiu Amidu, has called on the government to immediately establish more state-of-the-art laboratories for the university to increase enrolment of students in Doctor of Optometry and Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science programmes.



According to Prof Amidu, the demand by both foreign and local students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to pursue Doctor of Optometry and Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science programmes require urgent setting up of additional state-of-the-art facilities to scale up enrolment.



The Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science is a curriculum developed by West African Health Organisations to harmonise the curriculum of medical laboratory training within the sub-region.



UDS is the first university in West Africa to implement this six-year curriculum, which started in 2013.



Speaking on the sidelines of induction and oath swearing ceremony 57 Doctors of Optometry and 113 Doctors of Medical Laboratory Science in Accra, Prof Amidu said: "Because UDS is the only university running this programme in West Africa, we're receiving a lot of requests from the sub-region where people want to come for training.



Already, 200 B.SC graduates from Nigeria want to come for top-up including Ghanaian students. Demand is very high and we call on the government to immediately help us to build capacity in terms of state-of-the-art science laboratories".



Prof. Nafiu Amidu said: "COVID-19 requires that more lab scientists are supposed to be at the forefront and we need ultramodern medical lab".



Meanwhile, a Board Member of Allied Health Professions Council, Dr Prince S. Amuzu, expressed confidence that the "induction of 170 doctors will bring efficient, optimal services into the health sector and improve doctor to patient ratio in Ghana".



According to Dr Amuzu, "data and science are key in COVID-19 era, decisions are made based on data and science and medical lab science is crucial".



In all, 57 Doctors of Optometry from UCC and KNUST and 113 Doctors of Medical Laboratory Science from UDS totalling 170 were inducted by the Allied Health Professions Council.





