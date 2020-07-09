Regional News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Louis Mensah, Contributor

UCC supports international students with GHS57,000

'The amount was to make life comfortable for them in these difficult times'

The University of Cape Coast (UCC), has presented GHS1,000 each to 57 international students who could not travel back to their countries as a result of COVID-19 and the subsequent closure of the country’s borders.



The presentation ceremony was held at the conference hall of the Superannuation Hostel.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, said the amount was to make life comfortable for them in these difficult times. She indicated that Management was not only concerned about their safety but also their survival.



“COVID-19 and the closure of the borders have posed some financial challenges to most of you and this money is intended to help you to cater for some of your needs,” she noted.



Prof. Edu-Buandoh said the presentation of the cash was another intervention from the University to make their stay on campus relaxing and secured.



“We initially presented shopping voucher, nose masks and some cash to you but as I promised the last time Management accepted our proposal to support you with this amount of money to solve some of the financial challenges you are facing,” she added.



The Pro-Vice-Chancellor commended the international students for comporting themselves throughout their stay on campus, especially during the period of the closure of universities.



She advised them to adhere to the health and safety protocols the University had put in place to protect them from the virus and spreading it to others. “Do not hesitate to call the University Rapid Response Taskforce in case you suspect that you have signs of COVID-19,” she told them.



In his remarks, the Dean of the Centre for International Education (CIE) of UCC, Prof. Kwaku Boakye, said the centre was in close contact with the students to attend to their needs.



“Staff of CIE always check on our international students to ensure their safety and wellbeing,” he explained. He assured that the centre would continue to engage Management to address challenges facing them on campus.



On behalf of the students, the President of International Students’ Association of UCC, Ms Nadine Jaja, thanked Management of the University for putting smiles on their faces.



“This is a big surprise never expected from the University. We will forever be grateful for this wonderful gesture to us,” she added. She assured Management that they would continue to comport themselves and also put a lot of effort into their studies. Ms Jaja indicated that executives of the Association will continue to sensitise their members to adhere to the health and safety protocols.

